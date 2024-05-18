This Guest on ‘The View’ Lashed Out at Joy Behar for 'Dragging Him' Throughout the Interview

During his appearance on The View, Matt Rogers became enraged with Joy Behar for 'dragging him'. He recounted an instance in which he was not chosen to visit Kelly Clarkson but rather someone else from The View guest list.

The producers cut to footage of Matt sitting next to pal Bowen Yang in the crowd as the other fan engaged the panelists on The View in conversation. At the moment, Matt said he was "horrified" that the other guy was starting to take center stage.

As reported by The Sun, Matt discussed the fan with Bowen on their podcast, Las Culturistas, which included Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live. However, when the fan mentioned to him about feeling "bad" Matt went on to apologize and "clear the air". Sara Haines interrupted him and said, "Now we're all friends," but Behar disagreed.

When Matt asked her if she was mad at him, she replied, "Now that you've outed me." Matt was upset with Behar for "dragging him," something she had done over his callout. Behar had a good excuse to pull Matt since that's precisely what he did as soon as he sat at the table.

Sunny Hostin informed Matt as soon as he emerged that she had last seen him on a plane returning from a vacation to the Bahamas. Matt reminded out that Behar had been around for the journey as well. Matt turned to face Behar and revealed something about the trip that startled her.

He directly pointed at Behar and said, "You were barefoot on that plane!" Behar was quite shocked at his words and said nothing while the audience was uncontrollably laughing. However, Matt covered his remark by saying, "I said, I respect it!"

During the same episode, the Republican presidential debate that took place last night on NewsNation was a topic of intense discussion among the show's panelists. As reported by The Daily Beast, Behar said, "Interesting that I watched the whole thing and I was not even stoned. It was so entertaining as usual. You know, sometimes you take a gummy to sleep, you know? And it’s a hilarious event at that point."

Co-host Sunny Hostin questioned if the debate counts since it was broadcast on NewsNation. Hostin said, "I would love to know stats as to how many people watched that NewsNation." Haines replied, "I couldn’t find it" and Behar interrupted, "It’s like my g-spot, where is that?" Following a wide shot showing the other ladies trembling with silent laughter in response to Behar's g-spot joke, the camera focused on Whoopi Goldberg, who was biting her fist—possibly to contain her laughter or avoid going overboard for the program. Goldberg said, "Just move on?" to this Behar added, "We’re out of time."

