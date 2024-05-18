Eagle-Eyed Fans Discover Bizarre Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Political Parody in 2004 'South Park' Episode

The Bad Boy for Life hitmaker, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, is currently facing multiple accusations, including rape, sexual assault, battery, and human trafficking. Recently, a video from a 2004 South Park parody, featuring Combs' hilarious animated version- surfaced on X, seemingly serving as voting propaganda. "Don’t bother doing any Diddy parodies, South Park already mastered it in 2004," the video caption reads. It showcases the music mogul urging people to vote in a violent gangsta rap style.

don’t bother doing any Diddy parodies, South Park already mastered it in 2004 pic.twitter.com/2WBZ5yL2Qw — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 17, 2024

Netizens had hilarious reactions to the throwback video, @bacon9292 recalled: "This episode has aged like wine." @PoveyBrent mocked: "This is almost as useful as mass mail ballots." @Gabucci_7 tweeted: "South Park warned us about #diddy in 2004." @redcirclearmy wrote: "We've known for decades who Diddy is."

This is almost as useful as mass mail in ballots. — 1984 + 2 = 5 (@PoveyBrent) May 18, 2024

As per The Hill, in 2015, the rapper wholeheartedly supported former President, Donald Trump. “Donald Trump is a friend of mine, and he works very hard,” he said in an interview. “He [Trump] is not the only person who is a model mogul. That doesn’t need to be, like, the only picture of what an American mogul looks like,” he added. However, Combs changed his political stance and backed President Joe Biden in 2020. As per Fox News, Combs wrote to Biden in August 2020, urging him to choose a Black vice presidential candidate. The letter seemed to allude to rumors that, the then-Senator, Kamala Harris, was too 'ambitious' for the role.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

"Was Joe Biden ever labeled 'too ambitious' because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him VP because he had to worry about his 'loyalty' when he clearly had ambitions to be president himself?" the letter argued. "Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden's previous stance on integrated busing during a Democratic primary debate?" As per The Hill, the letter also attacked Biden for having backed 'tough on crime' measures including mandatory minimum sentences and heavier penalties for crack cocaine charges than powder in the 1980s and 1990s. “Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don’t want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don’t want to vote for the devil we know versus the devil we don’t, because we are tired of voting for devils — period,” it stated.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Footage of Sean Diddy Combs saying that electing Trump would cause a race war has resurfaced online. Puffy also official endorsed Joe Biden during this interview with Charlemagne.



I’m starting to notice something about the people that tell us not to vote for… pic.twitter.com/x3DH4Gpfyw — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 30, 2024

In a 2020 interview with Charlamagne tha God, the rapper endorsed Biden and revealed that he was assisting the formation of a new political party, 'Our Black Party'. Combs said its focus is to “help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people.” In the same interview, Combs also said "white men like [Donald] Trump need to be banished." As per Deadline, in a now-deleted tweet on X, he ranted, “The number one priority is to get Trump out of office. He has to go. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and divide us. The people who have the most responsibility and should be scared to death [sic] of this man are white people. We are on the verge of a race war.”

Combs concluded, by urging people to vote for Biden, “Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics. We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren’t even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That’s insanity! It’s time we unify."