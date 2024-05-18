Meghan and Harry Could Seek to Rival Royal Family Image With ‘Faux Royal Tours' in the US: Expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have returned to the United States after a three-day tour of Nigeria, igniting discussions about their potential efforts to establish themselves as a rival royal family away from the UK. Their tour included visits to Lightway Academy and Nigeria’s defense headquarters, closely mirroring an official royal tour. This has led some experts to speculate about the Sussexes’ intentions and future plans, with one thinking Harry and Meghan could be plotting more 'faux-royal tours,' including of the US.

Nigeria is not a country that should be endorsed by anyone, our royal family members will never set foot there - British media personalities get salty over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit pic.twitter.com/9p8HqdSPao — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) May 18, 2024

Many royal fans noted the striking similarities between this trip and traditional royal tours, fueling speculation about their motives. Royal expert Gareth Russell suggested, "To all intents and purposes that is a real possibility. The problem for the Sussexes is that once you start doing anything like that, people become a lot more critical of what you do outside that - like commercial endeavors or quasi-royal tours. People will put them under more of a microscope because they're calling it 'The Office of Harry and Meghan.'”

As per The Sun, Russell questioned whether this move was part of a larger strategy: "It's interesting. I wonder is it part of a plan to pivot from some harsh headlines they've had in the last year or two? Is it maybe a slightly more social conservative direction and have themselves as royals in exile for want of a better word? I wonder is that them acting on advice that people don't want to hear them criticizing the royal family." Russell also believed that Harry and Meghan could be planning more such tours. He claimed, "Their popularity at the moment is pretty low in America but that could change. Public opinion is always a bit of a rollercoaster. But they absolutely could (go on a US tour) and there's indications that they will."

Royal Dance....



Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM Boss Joins Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Abuja in a sit-out event with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, at the Armed Forces Officers Mess & Suites in Abuja.



The purpose of the visit was to… pic.twitter.com/sPEUmmMQto — CBN Gov Akinsola Akin🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) May 11, 2024

As per Mirror, during their time in Nigeria, the Sussexes revealed a partnership between their Archwell Foundation and the non-profit Giants of Africa aimed at empowering young people. However, the charity soon made headlines for reportedly being declared 'delinquent' due to a delay in filing its 2022 tax return. The foundation swiftly addressed the situation and remarked, "We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing…After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organization is current and in good standing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Niall Carson

Moreover, their trip has not been without controversy. Royal author Phil Dampier remarked, "It's ironic that the late Queen wanted Harry and Meghan to very much be her ambassadors throughout the Commonwealth and spread goodwill among its fifty or so nations, but they didn't want to do it as royals. Now they are happy to pick and choose invitations they receive from these countries. They are trying to set up a rival court, their own royal roadshow. Once again, the 'privacy-seeking' couple are exploiting the family they have outrageously denounced to pump up their publicity. Undoubtedly, the trip will be financed by the Nigerian government. Their motives, as members of the Commonwealth, remain obscure."