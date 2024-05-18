Meghan and Prince Harry Did THIS and It Has Made King Charles ‘Angrier Than Anyone Has Ever Seen Him’

A royal specialist asserts that King Charles' reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria last week was one of the most intense displays of anger ever seen by anybody. The duo have been accused of treating their visit to Nigeria, which was authorized by the Nigerian military and was part of Harry's Invictus Games, like a royal trip.

According to author and royal analyst Tom Quinn, the couple's trip infuriated Prince William and King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a warm welcome upon arriving in Nigeria on May 10.



Their visit aims to support the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to help wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans.



During their trip, they visited the Lights Academy

Quinn informed The Mirror, "William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him. What's really upset the applecart is the fact that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour - all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities."

The Royal Family, according to Quinn, had been worried that Meghan and Harry might 'try and pull a fast one' during their visit, and now they feel as if their worst fears have been fulfilled.

Nigeria is not a country that should be endorsed by anyone, our royal family members should never have set foot there — British media personalities criticize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's over their recent trip to Nigeria

Quinn further added, "It's as if Harry and Meghan have gone rogue - their Nigeria trip is a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals. William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, "How are we going to control this nightmare situation?" The highest-ranking military officer in the West African nation extended an invitation to the pair to visit Nigeria.

Rumor has it that the British government had nothing to do with 'arranging or facilitating' Harry and Meghan's activities when they were in Nigeria; rather, they were 'visiting Nigeria in a private capacity,' according to The Daily Mail.

A former member of the royal crew also shared the royal family's thoughts with The Daily Beast. The staffer added, "Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals. But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters. The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up)—and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about."

The source further added, "Be in no doubt, Harry and Meghan being freelance royals is the stuff of nightmares for the Palace. It’s exactly what the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to avoid."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate to charities in Nigeria to assist flood victims after the Duchess revealed she is 43% Nigerian.

Harry began his weeklong visit to London with an aggressive statement that seemed to criticize his father for declining to meet him; this set the tone for his subsequent tour of Nigeria. Accusing the monarch of having 'other priorities' than seeing his son, Harry maintained his desire to attempt to arrange a meeting at a later date in the statement.

Afterward, Charles's entourage informed the Sunday Times that they hadn't had a request for a meeting, and they went on to say that Harry had been given a royal house while in the UK, but he turned it down and stayed in a hotel instead.