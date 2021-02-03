Larsa Pippen, 46, Rocks A Silky String Bikini While Frolicking In The Water

Larsa Pippen rocked a sexy black bikini in her most recent, age-defying Instagram post. The 46-year-old put on a sexy display for her army of 2 million fans in a seconds-long clip.

Larsa was videotaped on the beach on a bright and sunny day. She stood in ankle-deep water as waves crashed over her figure. The video started off with Larsa facing her chest toward the camera. She playfully ran her hands through her silky brunette tresses as she worked it for the camera. The scorching clip featured a view of the reality star’s front and backside — something that her fans didn’t seem to mind.

She had on a scanty black bikini that was constructed of a silky fabric. The top of the suit had a unique design with a peek-a-boo opening in the middle that exposed a tease of her bronzed bust. Its thick straps were tight on her shoulders, allowing her to showcase her toned arms. It had a thin string in the middle of its cups that connected the two pieces together.

On her lower half, she wore a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. Its front was low on her navel, revealing the mother of four’s sculpted abs. She pulled its sides high on her hips, which helped highlight her hourglass physique. The strings tied in dainty bows and its fabric hit high on her leg, drawing further attention to her shapely thighs. When Larsa turned her back toward the camera, she revealed its cheeky cut while flaunting her pert derriere.

Larsa styled her hair in its typical manner, and her straight tresses spilled over her shoulders and back. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of trendy glasses that she wore on the tip of her nose. Her beachside look also included a pair of dangly earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

In her caption, she added wave emoji to go along with the video’s theme. She also tagged her Fashion Photographer, Karina Chancey, who appeared to be behind the lens.

Fans have not been shy about showering the new update with praise. Her scorching post has already earned over 6,000 likes and 140-plus comments.

“You look very nice in this video, in the water down in Miami, FL,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Her body looks goooorgous. You are a wifey for lifey,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Love that suit. Where is it from babe,” a third person asked.

“I’m addicted to you,” one more remarked alongside a few flames.