Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Buns In A Fuchsia Bikini While Sprinting Across The Sand

Nicole used her action shots to demonstrate how ready she is for the new year.

Nicole Scherzinger flashed her buns while streaking across the beach in a skimpy bikini that left little of her impressively toned physique to the imagination.

Nicole, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday night to show her 4.7 million followers how ready she is to face the new year, and she used some stunning action shots to do it. The Pussycat Dolls songstress was photographed demonstrating her physical prowess on a gorgeous beach. The sand was smooth and bright, and the water looked crystal-clear near the shore. In the distance, the sea’s rippling waves were a dazzling aqua color.

Nicole’s fuchsia bikini popped against the ocean and the brilliant blue sky, which was streaked with a few wispy clouds. Her swimsuit included a pair of classic thong bottoms with flattering sides and a scanty back that put her tight glutes on full display. Her top boasted a bralette silhouette with a neckline that scooped down low to showcase her ample cleavage. The shoulder straps were wide, making the top resemble a sports bra.

Nicole needed the coverage and support that the top provided, because the four photos that she shared showed her running on the beach. In the first shot, she splashed through the shallow swash rushing in to the shore. Her arms were positioned as if she was in a full-on sprint. Her dark hair was down, and it streamed behind her as she moved.

The next two pics showed more of her running form from the side, while she was pictured moving away from the camera in the final shot. The image captured the length of her stride while providing a peek at her bared buns. Nicole’s strong legs also commanded attention, as did her glistening bronze skin.

In her caption, Nicole wished her fans a happy Sunday and informed them that she’s ready to face whatever the new year brings “with all my might.”

The “Don’t Cha” hitmaker’s white-hot snapshots were a smash hit with her followers, who liked her slideshow over 80,000 times in the span of an hour. However, her hotness was a bit too much for some of her admirers to handle.

“Stop making everybody jealous,” wrote singer Macy Gray in response to her post.

“Look out 2021! This woman is on form!!!” another admirer added.

“Never fails to impress,” read a third message.

“Fearless and flawless,” a fourth fan commented.

According to The Daily Mail, Nicole is currently enjoying a Turks and Caicos getaway with her boyfriend, Thom Evans. She also stayed active by going for a scenic bike ride with her man, but she’s done some relaxing as well. In another set of photos, she was shown rocking a purple bikini while soaking in a pool.