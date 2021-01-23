Lauren Dascalo Gets Steamy In Risqué Lingerie For Racy Double Update

American model Lauren Dascalo set fire to her Instagram page this morning with a sizzling double update in which she exposed her bombshell curves in seriously risqué lingerie. The blond beauty flaunted her perky booty and nearly bare chest while posing on a leather armchair, sending followers into a meltdown with the torrid look.

Lauren’s busty assets were left almost in full view of the camera by a set of black, speckled straps that traversed her bosom horizontally. The suspender-style top narrowly censored her nipples, leaving her deep cleavage and buxom curves on show. The straps ran down her midriff, emphasizing her lithe figure, and wrapped around her waist just below the ribs. From there, they dipped below her belly button, connecting to a strappy bottom that only covered the essential.

A second pair of straps accentuated Lauren’s hips, forming sexy cutouts that flashed her toned, muscular sides. The racy one-piece also included a minuscule g string that perfectly showcased her pert posterior. The gorgeous fitness model paired the lingerie with a khaki shirt, which she wore open to show off her ample chest. She completed the ensemble with black crocodile-skin boots that cut off just below the knee. She also rocked reading glasses with chic leopard-print frames, leading one follower to dub her “the hottest nerd ever.”

Lauren gave fans a back view of the provocative outfit as she stood next to a couple of chairs. The babe slipped out of her shirt, dangling it over one shoulder and exposing her fit figure as she posed with her knee raised. The photo captured her in profile, spotlighting her trim midsection and curvy backside. Her voluptuous thighs were also on display, as was her supple, seductively arched back.

The stunner lifted her hand, showing off the rings on her fingers as she seemingly adjusted her eyewear. A gold chain bracelet sparkled on her forearm, adding extra bling. Her bosom was concealed behind her arm, which was bent at the elbow and only allowed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob to be seen. Her golden tresses spilled down her back in tousled waves, twirling toward the ends into elegant curls.

A swipe to the next slide treated followers to an eyeful of Lauren’s shapely chest and saw the smokeshow sitting sideways on one of the armchairs. She stretched her legs over the armrest and tucked one hand in between her thighs. Just like before, she arched her back, proudly displaying her hourglass figure. She glanced over the top of her glasses with a seductive stare and slightly parted her lips in a sultry expression. Her hair tumbled over her shoulders, brushing over her bared cleavage. A gold necklace highlighted her décolletage, drawing even more attention to her curves.

The suggestive photos proved to be a fan-favorite as they soon racked up more than 16,500 likes. Many of her admirers gushed over the scorching photoshoot in the comments section, showering the model with compliments.

“Okayyy sheesh,” wrote Celeste Bright, trailed by three fire emoji.

“So hot,” chimed in Abby Dowse, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow….. you look absolutely beautiful, sexy and hot!!!” raved a third Instagrammer, followed by a string of flames.

“Love the look, very hot with glasses,” remarked a fourth user.

The steamy update came just one day after Lauren brought some serious heat to the app by going pantsless and posing with her legs spread open. So far, that post has reeled in 19,000 from her eager audience.