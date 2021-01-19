Melissa Riso Flaunts Physique In Gray Leggings & Crop Top While Kickboxing: ‘Hitting The Bag’

Melissa Riso showcased her fit physique in a skintight workout outfit while she did a kickboxing warmup, leaving her fans inspired by her dedication.

In the video, Melissa was outside in a setup that featured workout equipment. Bright green faux grass was on the ground, and in the background sat a tent with weights and other machines for those who wanted to get fit in the shade.

Melissa wore a simple black mask over her face. She had on a long-sleeve heathered gray crop top that hugged her chest and showcased her flat tummy. She paired it with high-waisted matching leggings that emphasized her slender waist and curvy backside and hips. She finished off the outfit with dark tennis shoes. The model wore her long brown hair slicked back in a high ponytail at the crown of her head, and the lengths flew as she worked up a sweat.

Next to Melissa was a black bag with the word “Equinox” printed on the side in large white letters hung from a large metal formation. The model repeatedly kicked it as part of her workout warmup routine. Each move showed off Melissa’s toned, strong backside and legs.

In her caption, Melissa noted that kickboxing was her hobby for a long time, and she still enjoys using it as part of her fitness routine while she goes to nursing school. Her 1.2 million Instagram followers showed appreciation for the clip that wracked up over 15,400 views and her words, with nearly 2,500 hitting the like button. Dozens also took the time to compose an uplifting comment.

“Yes! You’re kicking A and taking names! That’s what I want to do to some people I know,” joked one fan who added several flames to complete the comment.

“What a good thing to do! I admire your endurance, Melissa. I hope you’re having a wonderful day,” a second follower wrote, including hearts and heart-eye smilies.

“Wow, nice form! I didn’t know you were a kickboxer. You are looking great, sweetheart,” declared a third who alternated flames with red hearts.

“I get it! That’s why you want to become a nurse! First, you kicked someone in the backside, and then you get to give them treatment,” a fourth Instagram user teased.

Melissa regularly shares pieces of her life on her social media, which keeps people engaged with her posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her voluptuous cleavage in a sleeveless lavender halter sweater.