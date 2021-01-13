Ashley Resch Sizzles In Unique, Form-Fitting Blush Hoodie Dress

Ashley Resch took to Instagram to showcase her voluptuous curves in a unique hoodie dress from Knowstyle, and her nearly 1 million followers appeared to appreciate the snap. The brand reposed her sexy shot, including that the garment was the Give It My All Mini Hoodie Dress.

The model posed on the edge of a bed with a brown tufted bedspread. The room had light brown walls and an open door down a short hallway in the background. She remained the focus of the shot. Ashley held her full pink lips slightly open, and she had a sensual look in her partly open, clear blue eyes. Her long highlighted hair tumbled in loose curls over both shoulders, and it had a 1980s style wing on one side near her ear.

She wore a blush-colored mini dress in sweatshirt material. The garment featured loose long sleeves and a hood that she did not have over her head. The design featured a corset-style midsection, which drew attention to her curvy stomach, slender waist, and sizeable chest. The skirt hugged her flared out hips. Ashley held one arm behind her head, and she leaned slightly to the side, resting her weight on her other arm.

Ashley’s followers showed the effortlessly sexy photo plenty of love. More than 3,900 Instagram users hit the like button, and dozens took a moment to compose an uplifting comment.

“What a sweet girl you are. You look absolutely divine in that outfit,” enthused one fan who added several sparkling hearts and a flame.

“I guess all pink day is gonna be a thing now. I thought it was on Wednesday, though,” wrote a second devotee who referenced a popular quote from the movie Mean Girls and added several roses, flames, and lips.

“Wow! You are gorgeous. This is the perfect color for you, too, Ashley. You look so sexy and hot in this,” gushed a third follower who added a row of red heart-eye smilies.

“You are an angel on earth, Ashley. Your eyes are amazing, and your hair is beautiful. You are a stunning woman. I hope you’re having a great day today and a wonderful week,” a fourth Instagram user replied along with several angel emoji.

Ashley regularly updates her social media with photos and videos of herself modeling skimpy clothing, lingerie, and bikinis. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her pert backside while wearing nothing but a thong in a picture she felt was self-explanatory.