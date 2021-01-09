Bella Thorne Shows Some Skin In Red Lingerie For Sexy ‘Beetlejuice’ Cosplay

Bella was joined by a group of models dressed up like characters from Tim Burton movies.

Bella Thorne channeled one of filmdom’s most famous goth girls for a Halloween video shoot, and she treated her Instagram followers to some of the racy footage on Saturday.

In her throwback reel, she tried her hand at cosplay by dressing up like a sexed-up version of Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz. In the 1988 movie, actress Winona Ryder played the goth girl. Bella’s costume appeared to be inspired by the iconic red wedding dress that Lydia wore when she almost married the poltergeist Betelgeuse. However, in lieu of a voluminous tiered gown, the former Disney Channel star was clad in crimson lingerie that left little to the imagination.

She had on a semi-sheer bodysuit crafted out of mesh and floral lace. Two narrow bands of fabric formed most of the garment’s front. They barely covered Bella’s ample chest, leaving a generous amount of sideboob on display. Thin straps bisected her torso and stretched across her exposed lower abdominal area, giving the piece a bondage vibe. The piece was finished with glittering crystals.

Bella gave her look a dramatic flair with a blood-colored neck ruff and opera-length gloves. She spiced it up even more with a pair of scarlet thigh-high stockings. In some shots, she wore a pair of black thigh-high boots, while she rocked red vinyl boots in others. To make it obvious that her costume was based on Lydia, she sported a choppy black wig styled with the character’s distinctive spiked bangs.

Bella was joined by a large group of people dressed up like other characters from popular Tim Burton movies. There was a Catwoman with large cutouts on the back of her latex catsuit, and a Corpse Bride whose chest was covered by little more than body paint and sparkly pasties. A female version of Edward Scissorhands rocked a strappy black costume that showed a lot of skin. There was also a Betelgeuse who was a lot more covered up in his striped suit. In an Instagram post that can be viewed here, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey revealed that he was “the ghost with the most.”

In her caption, Bella gave herself credit for directing the video that portrayed a “spooky” party set in a “sexy Tim Burton world.” Her viewers gave it a torrent of rave reviews in the comments section.

“The seductress of the night,” read one message.

“This is so hot,” wrote another fan.

“Loved this! The costumes were great!” commented a third admirer.

Bella rocked an additional crimson look when she celebrated Halloween. As reported by The Inquisitr, she also dressed up like a saucy version of Little Red Riding Hood.