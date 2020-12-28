Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Pert Derriere In Risque Lace Lingerie

On Monday, December 28, American model Yaslen Clemente started off the workweek by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old posing next to what appears to be a balcony railing in a white-walled room. Yaslen looked stunning in emerald green lingerie from the clothing brand Lounge Underwear. The set featured a plunging bra adorned with lace and a pair of matching cheeky underwear. The risque ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She accessorized with a delicate necklace and her signature belly button piercing.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her curly hair down in a deep side part. She also sported a light blue manicure with accent nails.

In the first image, Yaslen turned to the side and stood with one of her knees bent. She grasped the balcony railing, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. She closed her eyes and puckered her lips.

Yaslen altered her position for the following photo by turning away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She touched the wall and looked over her shoulder to look directly at the camera lens.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers about their day.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“It’s been good actually,” wrote one commenter.

“You made it great,” remarked another Instagram user.

Some commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You’re so beautiful,” gushed an admirer, adding both a red rose and a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“They should replace the word ‘Perfection’ with Yaslen Clemente in the dictionary book,” added a different devotee, along with a winking face with tongue, three fire, a red heart, and a raised hands emoji.

Yaslen engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Yaslen has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore a sports bra and figure-hugging leggings. That tantalizing photo has been liked over 43,000 times since it was shared.