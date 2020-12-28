Lala Kent Shows Off Baby Bump In Bikini While On Vacation With Sylvester Stallone & His Family

The pregnant 'Vanderpump Rules' star posed while in Miami with famous friends.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent showed off her baby bump in a new photo shared on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Bravo beauty, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Randall Emmett in April, posed in a bikini with an off-the-shoulder textured top as she stood on a boat dock in a warm location. In the pic posted on Randall’s social media page, the former SUR hostess wore sunglasses and had her hair pulled back as she bared her belly on a sunny day.

In the comments section, Lala’s fiancé described his future bride as “beautiful,” and fans and famous friends agreed. Former Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright — who are also both expecting babies in early 2021– reacted to the pic with sweet comments.

“Could she be any cuter? Stassi wrote of Lala.

“Adorable,” added Brittany.

“Lala Kent rocking her pregnancy,” a third fan chimed in.

“Hourglass figure and pregnant…she’s killing the game,” praised a fourth admirer.

Although the location of the photo was not tagged, fans of the celebrity couple had no problem figuring out where Lala was getting her rays. According to an Instagram post shared by Randall over the weekend, seen here, the couple went on vacation with actor Sylvester Stallone and his family. Randall posted a pic of Sly, his wife Jennifer Flavin, daughters Sistine and Sophia, Randall’s daughters London and Rylee, and more as they went on an “Emmett/ Stallone family vacation” to Miami.

Lala has been documenting her pregnancy for her fans on social media. The expectant mom has posted multiple mirror selfies — including one where she was completely bare — as her belly began to grow. She has also previously bared her bump in a bikini. In November, Lala posed in a snakeskin-print two-piece while lounging on a beach, as seen in social media pics shared by Bravo.

She has also been vocal about the changes to her body. In the caption of a nude selfie, seen here, she joked about her larger breasts.

“My thirst traps look different these days, ” she wrote.

In September she also told fans that early in her pregnancy her tummy looked like she “ate one too many donuts,” according to Bravo.

“I’ve been bump comparing, which has made me spiral often,” Lala admitted amid the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. “But my doctor has assured me, my baby girl is healthy and growing perfectly- that’s all that matters.”