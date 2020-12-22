Ana Paula Saenz Lets It All Hang Out In A Semi-Sheer Lacy Crop Top & Matching Panties

Mexican hottie Ana Paula Saenz cranked up the heat on her Instagram page this morning with a sizzling new photo wherein she went scantily clad to show off her voluptuous curves. The 22-year-old model was braless underneath a semi-sheer lingerie crop top that exposed her deep cleavage, ditching her pants and putting all of her bountiful assets on display.

The top tied just below the chest line, creating a plunging neckline that left plenty of décolletage on show. It was fastened with a dramatically elongated string draping down to her thighs, which was decorated with large tassels at the ends. The sexy design offered a great view of Ana’s buxom assets, while also showcasing her chiseled midriff due to the short hemline that grazed her abs.

The gauzy garment featured long sleeves that flared at the elbows. Its see-through fabric managed to protect her nipples from view and was adorned with a dainty floral embroidery that added chic and femininity to the number. A scalloped lace trim further embellished the item, calling even more attention to her cleavage and taut midsection.

Ana paired the white top with coordinating panties, which sported a semi-sheer mesh panel in the front. The low-rise undies accentuated her supple waist and boasted a revealing high cut that bared much of her sculpted lower body, serving up a tantalizing display of curves.

The brunette beauty looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted her hourglass figure in the racy ensemble. She appeared to be standing in a door frame and leaned one shoulder against the side jamb as she put one leg forward and placed her hand on her thigh. She tilted her head and fixed the camera with a smoldering gaze, parting her lips in a provocative way. Her dark tresses grazed her bosom as they brushed over her shoulder, drawing the eye to her shapely chest. Sunlight illuminated her décolletage, hip, and thigh, putting extra emphasis on her bodacious physique.

Ana listed some of her eye-popping physical attributes in the caption. She added a Maldives geotag to her post, suggesting the photo was a throwback from her trip to the Arabian Sea earlier this fall. She credited the snap to Dubai-based photographer Firas Obeid, who accompanied the model on her getaway to document her adventures.

The steamy upload was an instant hit with Ana’s 1.3 million followers, racking up more than 8,300 likes in the first 44 minutes. Plenty of her supporters also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Wow you’re so beautiful honey,” read one message, trailed by an assortment of loving emoji.

“Perfect body,” remarked a second Instagrammer.

“So beautiful and so sexy absolutely perfect,” gushed another smitten fan.

“A real atomic bomb!!” quipped a fourth devotee.