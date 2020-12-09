Alexa Dellanos Shows Serious Skin In A Bubblegum Pink Swimsuit: ‘Focus On Me’

Alexa Dellanos returned to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 9 with a smoking-hot new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The upload contained two photos that captured the blond bombshell showing some serious skin in yet another skimpy swimsuit, and the look certainly seems to be a hit with her millions of fans.

The model sat in a unique wire chair for the first image, resting her arm on the back of the seat as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry gaze. She crossed one leg over the other and popped her hips slightly to the side in an effort to accentuate her dangerous curves.

In the second snap, Alexa stood in front of what appeared to be a sliding glass door, striking a pose that again emphasized her bombshell physique. The door was open, allowing a stream of sunlight to flood into the room to illuminate the beauty as she tossed her blond locks over her shoulder in a flirty manner.

In the caption, Alexa prompted her 2.1 million followers to “focus” on her. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that they would be enamored with anything else. The social media star looked like a total smokeshow in a bubblegum pink bikini that popped against her tan.

The set included a racy top with thin straps and a scoop neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. It appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, teasing a glimpse of sideboob as she worked the camera. The garment also featured a set of ruched cups with flirty ruffled hems. They sat far apart on her chest, creating a racy cutout that exposed even more of her bosom. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Alexa’s bikini bottoms were equally as risque, if not more. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and sculpted thighs well on display for her audience to admire. It had a stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Fans seemed thrilled by the steamy double-pic update, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“That body is crazyyyy 10/10,” one person wrote.

“Such a Queen!” remarked another fan.

“You’re perfect, that’s it,” a third follower quipped.

“Hot hot hot,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 50,000 likes after just four hours of going live.