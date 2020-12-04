Miley Cyrus Goes Topless And Snarls For Racy ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

Miley is featured on the cover for the upcoming January 2021 issue of the iconic publication.

Miley Cyrus gave the papers “something they can write about” with her latest cover page for Rolling Stone Magazine, which was debuted on Friday, December 4. As fans have come to know, the singer is hardly shy about showing some skin whether it’s on stage or on social media — a trend she continued as she graced the front page of the publication.

The 28-year-old was captured from the waist-up in the snap. She posed against a blank backdrop that her shadow was illuminated on to due to a large, bright spotlight. She locked her piercing blue eyes on the camera in front of her, which was handled by photographer Brad Elterman. Her lips were coated with bright red lipstick and curled into a fierce snarl, giving the shot an edgy vibe.

Miley likely sent pulses racing as she went fully topless while wearing little else to work the camera. She cupped her hands around her bare chest, ensuring that she would not overexpose her assets as she struck her pose. Her perfectly manicured fingers were adorned with gorgeous statement rings, while a set of flashy necklaces fell right in between her bosom to draw even more attention to her ample cleavage.

A unique assortment of silver bracelets were stacked on both of her wrists. She also added a set of trendy gold earrings for some additional bling, which just barely peeked out from underneath her blond mullet.

On her lower half, she appeared to be wearing nothing more than a pair of sheer black stockings. They sat right at her navel, accentuating her trim waist while also highlighting her taut stomach and abs.

Brad Elterman / Rolling Stone

Fans swooned over the racy snap after she shared it to her Instagram page this morning. It has amassed more than 531,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“Unapologetically gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful legend,” praised another fan.

“Omg I love this. You look amazing,” a third follower wrote.

“Queen of this generation,” declared a fourth admirer.

Brad Elterman / Rolling Stone

Miley’s Rolling Stone feature coincides with the release of her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, which dropped on November 27. It features 15 tracks that boast a rockier sound than her previous work, though she explained that she didn’t exactly plan it out that way when curating the record.

“I don’t ever know what kind of record I’m trying to make when I start making it,” she said during her interview with the publication. “And then because of how my lifestyle [is] and where I am in my life, it always fits and works because it’s just honest. I f**king grew up listening to country music; we’re storytellers. Every record is storytelling.”