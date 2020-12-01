Demi Rose Shows Off Her Insane Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In A Pink Bikini Top & Formfitting Shorts

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby raised temperatures sky-high among her 15.3 million Instagram followers with a sexy snapshot she shared on Tuesday. She showed off her extreme hourglass curves while wearing a pink ensemble and her fans were quick to react to the jaw-dropping shot.

Demi noted that this outfit was from the popular online retailer Pretty Little Thing. She stood facing the camera in a spot with a white or gray floor and wall so that the focus was entirely on her insane figure.

The social media starlet stood with her hands on her hips. One leg was placed slightly ahead of the other, and the shot was cropped to highlight her curvy midsection.

The hottie wore a gold chain around her neck and a round pendant hung on it over her chest. Demi added a number of rings on her fingers and her manicured nails appeared to be painted with a pale pink color.

The 25-year-old wore a cropped zip hoodie that she had spread wide open. The long-sleeved garment covered her shoulders and the bottom hem rested just under her breasts. The open hoodie grazed the sides of her chest and allowed her triangle bikini top to be perfectly showcased.

The bikini top and matching shorts were covered in the PLT logo and made of cozy towel material. The top seemed barely able to contain her busty assets and allowed Demi to reveal a significant amount of cleavage along with a touch of sideboob.

The formfitting shorts clung to Demi’s curvy hips and the elastic waistband accentuated her slim waistline. She rested her hands on the waistband and teasingly flaunted her taut tummy and ample thighs.

In her caption, Demi said that the ensemble was cute and comfortable. Her millions of fans flocked to the comments section to praise the model for her insanely hot snapshot. In just 30 minutes, more than 75,000 likes and 575 comments poured in and the fire emoji were sprinkled liberally throughout the notes from Demi’s many appreciative and impressed fans.

“Love that outfit and you always look amazing,” one fan declared.

“Body so well made omg,” a second one raved.

“Irresistibly Beautiful,” a follower praised.

“You’re literally perfection,” someone else noted.

Prior to this sexy yet cozy ensemble, Demi showcased her phenomenal physique by wearing a neon green bikini. That post received a jaw-dropping 510,000 likes and 4,000 comments as the British hottie teased that she was dreaming as she strolled along a beach in the Maldives.

Demi’s new photo garnered attention not only from many of her supporters but from several of her fellow influencers as well. Dolly Castro commented, and Ana Paula Saenz was one of the many who liked the stunning shot.