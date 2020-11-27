Holly Barker Sports Gray Panties With Legs Open For Racy Football Photo

Holly Barker got into the Thanksgiving spirit this week when she shared her excitement about watching football. The fitness model stunned her Instagram followers by rocking a revealing outfit as she showed off her sporty side.

In the sexy snap, Holly went into bombshell mode as she posed in a pair of lacy gray panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her hips and accentuated her round booty in the process.

She added a teeny heather gray crop top with pink trim and a matching salmon-colored pocket. The shirt was nearly too small to fit over her busty chest, as it gave her fans a peek at her underboob.

The top also showed off her bulging biceps, as well as her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her muscular thighs were also on full display in the shot. The style was accessorized with kneepads over her legs and some white athletic socks.

Holly posed with her legs open and her back arched as she sat on her knees while kneeling on the green grass. She placed both of her hands in front of her on top of a football and looked ready to hike the ball as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera with her lips parted.

In the caption of the post, Holly asked her fans if they were ready for some Thanksgiving Day football. She also admitted that the holiday was a bit lonely for her this year. Her location was geotagged as Hollywood.

She had her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy ponytail behind her head. The platinum locks were styled in tousled strands that hung over her shoulders and fell in her eyes.

Holly’s nearly 1 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post. The pic garnered more than 8,300 likes within the first day after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also penned more than 320 comments during that time.

“Incredible look,” one follower stated.

“Fantastic pic Holly. Absolutely gorgeous!!” another gushed.

“It’s an amazing sport,” a third comment read.

“Looking so extremely gorgeous,” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her gym-honed figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking revealing ensembles that flatter her physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted go braless in a low-cut green tank. To date, that post has pulled in more than 9,800 likes and over 250 comments.