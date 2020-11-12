Jessica Simpson, 40, Bares Baby Bump In Bikini, Poses In Leopard-Print Coat In Husband’s Tribute To Their Love

The star's husband, Eric Johnson, shared a slideshow in honor of the 10th anniversary of their engagement day.

Jessica Simpson was the star of a slideshow shared on social media by her husband, Eric Johnson.

The gorgeous singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 in July, was featured in a series of shots that looked back at her 10-year relationship with her man in honor of the anniversary of their engagement day.

In a new post shared on Eric’s recently launched Instagram page, the couple’s fairytale romance was rehashed in a montage set to The Cure’s 1989 hit, “Lovesong.”

The sweet slideshow started with the lovebirds sharing a kiss, then segued into shots from their early years together. Several photos from their 2014 wedding were included, as well as a pic of Jessica’s full-term baby bump as she posed in a black bikini while pregnant with one of their three kids. Another photo featured the two laying in bed while the mom-to-be’s bump was in full view as she wore a crop top.

The walk down memory lane also featured a glamorous shot of Jessica in red lipstick and a Santa hat, and another as she rocked a leopard print fur coat that matched one worn by her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae.

There were several photos of Jessica’s and Eric’s kids, Maxie Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae, in the joyous video clip, as well as a playful shot of the celebrity couple sticking their tongues out.

In the caption to the post, Jessica’s husband paid tribute to their love. In a message directed to his wife, the former NFL star wrote that he loves everything he does with her, from laughing and learning to parenting. He also expressed gratitude for their love and beautiful life together and even described Jessica as a “legend” as he wished her a “Happy 11/11.”

Fans know that 10 years ago, Eric proposed to Jessica on November 11.

“Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Jessica captioned an Instagram pic in November 2017. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life.”

In the comments section to Eric’s photos, fans offered the two best wishes for a happy anniversary.

“Favorite famous couple!” one fan wrote.

“I can feel the love,” another added.

“Y’all are SO CUTE!!!” a third fan chimed in. “Happy 11/11!”

Jessica and Eric’s special day was even sweeter this year. The duo’s engagement anniversary coincided with an announcement that Jessica’s memoir, Open Book, was named one of the top must-read books of 2020. In a separate Instagram post, seen here, Eric penned another message to his wife as she shared the news about her memoir.

“I’m proud of you, and inspired by you @jessicasimpson – EJ,” he wrote.