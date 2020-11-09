Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini For New Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi captured the attention of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 8, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of her bikini-clad self.

The 22-year-old was recorded in a room with wooden panelling for the footage, which was paired to an upbeat tune. Isabella hung out with friend Angeline Varona as the two switched between different poses and movements, showcasing their figures from different angles.

The clip began with the models sitting on their shin on a gray couch with their bodies facing the camera. The two then stood up to flaunt their figures, before dancing, hugging, and twirling each other around. The girls also sipped on a Bang Energy drink. In another part of the clip, Isabella was recorded alone as she stood in front of a wooden fence. Throughout the clip, the pair smiled and laughed, exuding playful vibes.

Isabella’s long, highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders. She rocked her nails short with a lavender polish.

The model’s skimpy, light-pink bikini top could barely contain her busty assets, causing her to spill out of its tiny triangular cups and reveal a massive view of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob. The suit’s bottoms also flaunted more of her figure, as its high-rise, thong-cut design accentuated her curvy hips and bodacious backside.

She accessorized the look with a gold nameplate necklace, a ring, and a navel piercing.

In the caption, she promoted Bang Energy, before tagging the Instagram handles of both the company and the CEO.

The breathtaking video quickly garnered a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 47,000 views and 18,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 240 followers articulated their admiration for Isabella’s curvaceous form, her good looks, and her bathing suit in the comments section.

“Woah! Amazing and beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“The most gorgeous video ever seriously, beautiful woman Isabella,” a second fan added, filling their comment with red-heart emoji.

“You both look hot and sexy in your pink bikinis,” a third admirer commented.

“And just like that, Sunday became way better,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their kind words with a string of smiley emoji.

The beauty has tantalized Instagram users with plenty of sizzling content this week. She posted a sexy image on November 6, in which she rocked a skimpy white camisole top and matching panties. That post has received more than 83,000 likes, so far, proving to be a big hit with fans.