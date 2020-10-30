Bindi Irwin Looks Lovely In Plaid Shirt As She Tenderly Holds A Multicolored Bird

Bindi Irwin looked lovely in a plaid shirt as she tenderly held a multicolored bird in a new Instagram share. The wildlife conservationist posted the pic with a statement from Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne that appeared to relate directly to her work with animals.

Bindi, who announced in an Instagram post — as seen here — that she is at the midway point of her first pregnancy with husband Chandler Powell, had both hands cupped in front of her. A gorgeous bird with red and blue feathers and a white beak was perched on one of her wrists.

The 22-year-old daughter of Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin and his wife Terri wore a pretty, long-sleeved shirt in the snap. It featured gray, pink, and black checks. The oversized topper appeared comfy and likely afforded Bindi’s baby bump lots of necessary room. Underneath the shirt, she wore a second layer that was darker in color.

Bindi wore her blond hair long and loose over her shoulders. She stood in direct sun on what seemed to be an outdoor area of her home. The left side of her head was illuminated by the light, causing a halo effect.

The young woman had dark-toned, oval glasses on her face, which were evident as she tenderly looked at her feathered friend.

The outdoor area behind Bindi was stunning. She seemed to be high above the treeline of the Australia Zoo where she, Chandler, Terri, and her brother Robert live and work together.

The green tops of the trees appeared to dominate the park behind Bindi. A lake was visible over her right shoulder. The deck where she was standing was made of darker wood, and the fence behind her was orange with steel bars.

Bindi’s fans adored this photo, sharing their feelings in the comments section.

“9.9% sure that the bird perched on your arm is a female Eclectus parrot. The coloration gives it away as a female if it is the Eclectus. One of the rare species of birds where the female is more colorful than the male,” noted one observant fan.

“Life is better with animals,” wrote a second person.

“Your dad is so proud of you I can just see that giant smile now,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Look at you! My goodness, your father is smiling at you from heaven. You have inherited the gift for talking to animals from your parents,” stated a fourth admirer.