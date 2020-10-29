Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Figure In Black Lingerie As She Strikes A Sexy Pose

Paige VanZant sent her 2.7 million followers into a frenzy with her most recent Instagram post. The professional fighter struck a sexy pose and sizzled in black lingerie.

The one-piece she wore featured an extremely deep V-cut that extended all the way down her chest to the top of her sculpted midsection. The style allowed her to tantalize fans as she exposed a considerable amount of cleavage. Paige’s trim waist was showcased for the shot, and the lingerie had high-cut legs that rose above her hips.

The 26-year-old straightened her blond locks for the picture and parted them down the middle of her scalp. She let her hair rest on her shoulders and frame the sides of her face.

In the black-and-white photo, Paige stood in a doorway as she shot a seductive gaze at her husband, Austin Vanderford, who stood a few feet away from her with his back to the camera.

As the former UFC fighter gazed at her husband, she rested her bodyweight on her right arm, which was against the edge of the doorframe. The way her left arm was placed on her side accentuated the curve of her hip. Paige pushed her left hip out to the side as she kept her leg straight. Her right knee was bent and she placed only her toes on the floor, the positioning making her calf and quadricep muscles pop.

The model made sure to credit her photographer, Eric Coleman, by tagging him in the photo.

The MMA star’s fans were quick to shower her with love in the comments section of the post. Some even compared her beauty to that of an angel. Several people left the athlete rows of fire or heart emoji to show their approval.

“This is what you see after you walk through the pearly gates,” one person remarked.

“Wish I was him,” another fan wrote, envying Austin.

“Goddess,” a third follower simply stated.

The post was well-received by the Instagram community, and users hit the like button over 46,000 times and left hundreds of comments within an hour after it went live.

This is the second sexy picture that Paige has recently shared that has featured her husband. Just yesterday, she posted another eye-catching shot of the two resting on a couch, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Paige exposed her pert backside and a small amount of sideboob as she stunned in a one-piece lingerie outfit, possibly the same one in the current snap.

Her fans obsessed over that snap as well and rewarded it with over 130,000 likes so far.