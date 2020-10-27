Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Too-Cute Pic Of Her Lookalike Kids

The 'Open Book' author revealed that her youngest child loves having her siblings schooling at home.

Jessica Simpson thrilled fans with an adorable photo of her children.

The mom of three, who turned 40 in July, took to her Instagram page to post a pic of her kids Maxie Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1, as she reflected on the unexpected homeschooling situation they are dealing with due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the sweet pic posted to her social media page, Jessica’s blonde trio huddled together as they posed outdoors. Proud big sis Maxie held baby Birdie, who was wearing pink floral jammies as she held onto a bright yellow toy.

The kids, who are a perfect combination of Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson, were all smiles as they posed for the snap. But while the couple’s lookalike kiddoes looked happy on a Tuesday morning, in the caption to the post Jessica admitted that her older children “really miss” going to their school building. The Open Book author noted that Birdie, meanwhile, has been happy for all of the extra attention she is getting with her siblings at home.

In the comments section, many of Jessica’s 5.6 million Instagram followers revealed that they could relate to what she is going through. Others commended the singer and fashion entrepreneur for her positive way of looking at the unexpected schooling situation as many schools across the country remain closed and have switched to online programs.

“We have the same thing going on! It’s bittersweet but so grateful for the extra sibling time,” one fan wrote.

“So cute and so relatable!” another added.

“This photo goes to prove all things happen for a reason,” a third follower chimed in.

While many fans remarked about how “beautiful” Jessica’s children are, some wanted to know if they share her musical talent.

“Do your babies sing like you? Did any of them inherit your beautiful voice? What a lovely photo,” an admirer wrote

Like many families, Jessica and her husband have had to adapt to their kids’ new way of learning in an at-home setting. The former reality star previously suggested that she was blindsided when she really dug into her childrens’ workload when their school shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

“I can’t believe these kids have to do this much at home,” Jessica told Self.

“Eric does the math part because that’s not my specialty. I’m better with the English part and all the other stuff.”