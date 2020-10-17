Kaley Cuoco Bares Stomach In Sports Bra And Skintight Shorts For Yoga Workout In Toronto

Kaley showed off her balance and flexibility.

Kaley Cuoco is taking advantage of her free time by engaging in a little self-care. She recently revealed that she’s in quarantine in Toronto, and she’s been doing online workouts while she waits to begin working on her next project.

On Saturday, The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to show off a few of her yoga moves. She shared a short video on her Instagram stories that can be viewed here until its 24-hour life span ends. Kaley wore a sports bra with a high crew neck and sloped sides. The garment had a charcoal gray front panel and black side panels. Her bottoms were a pair of skintight black biker shorts. She wore the waistband rolled down a bit to show off her enviably taut lower abdominal area. The rest of her bare stomach was just as toned and flat, and her workout ensemble also displayed her waist’s small size.

Kaley wore her blond hair in a messy topknot on the very top of her head. It was secured with a mauve scrunchie. The ends of a few pieces of hair brushed her forehead.

Kaley performed the tree pose by placing her bare right foot against the side of her left calf, positioning the extremity so that her heel was right below her left knee. This made the knee jut out to the side. Her hands were in front of her chest with her palms pressed together. She slowly raised them over her head, clasping them together as she did so. This accentuated her washboard abs even more.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Kaley briefly held this position. She then continued demonstrating her balance and flexibility by bringing her hands back down and transitioning to the warrior III pose. She leaned forward and extended her right leg back behind her without touching the floor. This placed her face directly in front of the camera. She gazed straight into its lens as she lowered her arms and pointed her index fingers toward the floor.

The musical accompaniment that the athletic actress chose for her mini workout video was fittingly the song “Yoga” by Janelle Monáe and Jidenna. In a another post on her stories, which can be viewed here, Kaley revealed that she’s in quarantine again and has been doing different online workouts daily. One of them was a yoga class with professional trainer Alex Silver-Fagan.

Kaley is currently in Toronto, which explains why she’s quarantining. In her latest Cup of Cuoco update, she revealed that she was headed to Canada’s largest city to begin working on her next big project, the movie Man from Toronto. She shared her excitement over working with costars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, and she said that she was bringing her pet chihuahua, Dumpy, with her to keep her company. That video update can be seen here.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley recently finished filming her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant in New York City. She and costar Zosia Mamet celebrated by getting matching tattoos.