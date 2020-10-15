Meghan McCain Shares First Photo Of Baby Liberty Sage: ‘Bliss’

The View co-host Meghan McCain took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to give her fans a sweet first peek at her new family addition. Meghan and her husband Ben welcomed Liberty Sage McCain Domenech a couple of weeks ago, and it looks like things are going well.

Meghan’s late-night upload was a photo that showed her holding her baby girl while enjoying some sunshine outdoors. The little one was wrapped in a pink blanket and snuggled up against her mother’s chest.

The 35-year-old new mama had both of her arms snuggly wrapped around her newborn, resting the infant’s little head just below her chin. It looked as if the baby may have been sleeping, based on the tilt of her head.

The photo was taken outdoors and it appeared that Meghan was on a walkway that stretched along between a house and a brick wall separating the home from others. A flowering bush covered in pink blossoms was behind Meghan, and it looked like she was sitting on a wrought iron chair.

A big smile spread across Meghan’s face as she held Liberty and smiled toward the camera. She wore a long-sleeved black top and had her blond hair swept back from her face. She looked quite happy, and perhaps a bit tired, as she shared this first glimpse of her baby girl.

Fans of the morning talk show co-host were quick to flood her page with love and support. More than 8,000 comments and 86,000 likes came in during the first three hours after Meghan had shared this adorable snapshot.

“You look absolutely fantastic! Peace, love, and contentment all over your glowing face. Grandpa is smiling down,” one fan commented, referencing Meghan’s father John McCain.

“the most gorgeous photo I have ever seen of you!!!!” another fan raved.

“You are looking the most beautiful I have ever seen. Natural beautiful glowing mom,” a follower noted.

“Gosh, you look so beautiful! Definitely glowing in your new role,” someone else observed.

It was clear that this new arrival had already brought pure joy and bliss for Meghan. She had been through some difficult ordeals over the past couple of years, including the death of her father and a miscarriage. Just a few days ago, her grandmother Roberta passed away as well.

Despite all of that, Meghan has embraced this joyous event and as may The View viewers noted, motherhood looks wonderful on her. She kept her caption simple for this post, simply noting that this was bliss and adding a heart emoji as well as one of the Statue of Liberty. Everybody was thrilled with this initial reveal of the newborn and will be anxious to see more.