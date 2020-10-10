Salma Hayek, 54, Flaunts Her Ample Assets In Swimsuit Selfie & Pretends To Think ‘Profound’ Thoughts

Salma wore a red one-piece in her sun-soaked photo.

Salma Hayek put on a busty display while soaking up some rays, and she shared the secret behind her pensive appearance in a stunning swimsuit photo.

Salma, 54, seemingly kicked off her Saturday morning by slipping on a bathing suit and heading to the beach. She snapped a selfie while she outside basking in the sun’s golden glow, and she shared the image with her appreciative Instagram followers.

In her caption, the Like a Boss star revealed that she was showing off her acting skills by trying to make it look like she was “thinking of something very profound.” Her eyelids were lowered a bit and her lips were parted. The snapshot captured her from a side angle, but her face was slightly turned toward the camera. She raised her chin and directed her brown eyes away from its lens, gazing off into the distance.

Salma’s dark hair was wavy and damp, as if she’d recently gone for a swim. The From Dusk till Dawn star’s snaky, glistening curls cascaded over her shoulders, covering the straps of her red swimsuit. The garment had a plunging neckline that displayed plenty of cleavage. Because the photo was a closeup shot, her chest became one of the main focal points of the image. She revealed that she was “just hoping” she was in frame when she held her phone away from her to snap the selfie, which was taken in front of a wall of craggy rock.

Salma’s Instagram followers seemed to think that she did an excellent job as her own photographer. Her photo racked up over 190,000 likes during the first hour after she shared it. Scores of her fans also left messages in the comments section. A few of them remarked on how amazing she looked in the color red, and some admirers jokingly reassured her that she was, indeed, in the picture’s frame. Others simply gushed over her flawless, ageless appearance.

“Whatever the frame or pic you are gorgeous as usual and will always be QUEEN of HEART,” read one comment.

“We’re lucky to have your beauty in this world,” said another Instagram user.

“You are as amazing and beautiful as you were 20 years back,” a third fan added.

As The Inquisitr reported, Salma celebrated her 54th birthday last month, and she marked the occasion by sharing another swimsuit pic with her fans. It also showed her affinity for bright colors, as she was pictured rocking a cheery yellow maillot with a large cutout on the side.