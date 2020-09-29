Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In Black Lingerie And Thigh-High Latex Boots

Christina rocked more than one racy look for her 'L'Officiel Italia' shoot.

Christina Aguilera flaunted her bombshell figure in lingerie during a photo shoot for L’Officiel Italia‘s 2020 fashion issue, and she shared the stunning results with her Instagram followers on Monday.

Christina, 39, slayed in the set of five photos. The image she chose for her followers to see first was an artistic black-and-white shot. The “Beautiful” hitmaker rocked an all-black look that included a bodysuit with a zipper front. The garment boasted sheer underwire cups decorated with intricate, vine-like embroidery. The clingy cups boosted Christina’s voluptuous cleavage up while also providing some separation. The lower portion of the bodysuit was opaque.

Over the lingerie, Christina wore a corset that accentuated her hourglass shape. The classic shapewear featured a row of hook-and-eye closures down the front. An unexpected addition to her boudoir look was a heavy wool coat with long fringe on the sleeves. The singer completed her outfit with a pair of thigh-high latex boots.

Her platinum blond bob was styled in tousled waves with a wet look. She posed with her arms raised up in the air, which blurred the swaying fringe on her outerwear.

The second photo was in color. The “Lady Marmalade” singer looked sassy in a cheetah-print beret and a sheer top with puff sleeves. The blouse appeared to be crafted out of shimmery bronze organza. Underneath it, Christina wore a black bra and matching high-waisted underwear. She accessorized with a pair of black gloves with puff details on the wrists. Her footwear was a different pair of dark thigh-high boots that featured stiletto heels, pointed toes, and matte brocade fabric with intricate gold designs.

Christina sat on a rustic wooden trunk that had been placed on a small wheeled platform dolly. There was a wooden chest of drawers behind her, and a large antique mirror with an ornate gold frame rested on top of it. Christina struck a coquettish pose with her eyes closed and her chin tilted up. She appeared to be tugging on the shoulder of her blouse with her right hand.

Her hair was pink in the next image. She was clad in a black turtleneck catsuit, blue patent leather thigh-high boots, and a plush blue duster coat. She accessorized with a silver medallion necklace. The singer stood on a large wheeled platform inside a building that looked like a massive warehouse.

Christina wore her original look and sat on a stool in the final two shots, one of which was the magazine’s cover. While she’s no stranger to rocking racy looks, her fans still can’t seem to get enough of seeing her in revealing ensembles.

“You are too much! Who gave you permission to be this damn haaaawt?!” read one response to her Instagram post

“Gagged, gooped, and Betty booped!” another fan wrote.

“The way you always reinvent yourself!!!! You look stunning,” said a third admirer.