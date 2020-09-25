Jessica Nigri Shows Off Derriere In Thong Bodysuit For Incredible ‘Among Us’ Cosplay

Jessica revealed that she was 'stoked' to share her latest look with her fans.

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri seriously impressed her fans with her sexy take on a character from the hit multiplayer indie game Among Us. On Friday, the talented creator took to Instagram to show off her latest costume.

Among Us is a social deduction game set in space, so its characters are all dressed for interstellar travel. They have simple cartoonish designs and are vaguely bean-shaped. However, Jessica added some extra curves to her take on a murderous Imposter in a red spacesuit. She wore a red latex bodysuit that scooped down below her voluptuous bust. Silver accents on the bodysuit’s shoulders almost looked like they were crafted out of real metal. The model also sported a silver bra with a metallic sheen. The undergarment showcased her famously ample cleavage.

Her bodysuit also had a revealing lower half. The leg openings were cut high, and their wide arches formed a thong in the the back. The cosplayer always pays close attention to detail, whether she’s dressing up as a cartoon fairy or a space traveler, so she made sure to rock an oxygen tank like those worn by the characters in the game. Hers was was box-shaped and decorated with white accents, including a few round knobs.

Jessica completed her look with more red pieces, including a pair of arm-length latex gloves, thigh-high boots with silver knees, and a large round helmet. Her headwear’s face shield was painted to have a shiny, chrome-like appearance. It completely hid Jessica’s face from view when she wore it.

In her first photo, she stood in front of a backdrop designed to look like the corridor of a spaceship. Fog swirled around her. She held one finger up to her lips as if she were asking her fans to keep a secret. She held her helmet with her free hand.

In her second photo, Jessica had the helmet on. She posed with her peachy derriere facing the camera as she stood inside an open vent. In her caption, she thanked her partner, Ryan Brandt, for building the vent in their living room. He also played the dead body in her final pic.

In the third image, Jessica revealed herself as an Imposter by holding a knife in one hand and standing over the bloodied body, which was clad in a white suit. She and Ryan were both in the vent.

Jessica’s photos were a huge hit with her fans, who loved the set, costumes, and the model’s phenomenal physique.

“The set looks so cool!” wrote one of her followers in the comments section of her post.

“I think this is my favorite costume you have ever made!!” another remarked.

“You look… outta this world,” a third fan wrote.

“This is my favorite thing ever,” declared a fourth admirer.