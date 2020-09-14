Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Stunning Curves In A Yellow Dress While Dancing To ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’

Actress Reese Witherspoon returned to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a joyful new video with her adoring fans. She showed off her stunning curves in a beautiful ensemble while dancing to Will Smith’s hit song, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.”

In the post, Reese looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a sunflower yellow dress with a blue floral print. The garment boasted three quarter sleeves. The neckline dipped low and stopped just above her cleavage.

The frock cinched around her midsection to show off her petite waist. The skirt was flowing and stopped at her calves to give fans a small peek her lean legs.

She accessorized the style with a pair of gold dangling earrings and a matching bracelets. She added a pair of strappy burgundy sandals as well.

Reese stood on a welcome mat in front of a dark gray door. She bounced up and down and swayed her hips back and forth as she raised one hand in celebration. In the other hand she held a large glass filled with a pink liquid. She wore a big smile on her face and revealed in the caption of the post that she was dancing in honor of her new outfit.

She wore her shoulder-length hair parted to the side. She styled the blond locks in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders.

Reese’s over 24.1 million followers fell in love with the post. The video garnered more than 563,000 views within the first 46 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,200 remarks about the upload.

“GORGEOUS QUEEN! the dress is pure perfection and how are you so stunning? love u,” one follower stated.

“This dress is absolutely gorgeous and your positive, glowing energy. I love it,” another declared.

“Yellow looks amazing on you! This made me very happy, thank you for blessing my day,” a third comment read.

“Keep dancing and smiling in your snazzy outfit but your not my type,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The actress’ online snaps prove that she can look great dressed casual or in full glam. She’s often seen rocking airy skirts, comfy tops, and jeans, as well as couture gowns.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reese recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a snap of herself wearing a dramatic pink satin dress with a ruffled shoulders and a thigh-high slit. To date, that post has collected more than 354,000 likes and over 3,100 comments.