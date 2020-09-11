Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Her Spectacular Shape In A Peach Slip Dress

Sabrina Carpenter showed off her spectacular shape in a peach slip dress in a new Instagram share. The actress knelt on the ground and looked away from the camera in a snap that was shared with her 22.4 million followers and liked over 2 million times thus far.

The 21-year-old former Disney Channel star, who was seen in the series Girl Meets World as character Maya Hart, looked lovely in a sequence of two photographs.

In the first snap, Sabrina was pictured in a sunny, outdoor setting. She knelt on a grassy area and was surrounded by dark green foliage. Sabrina created a striking contrast against the greenery with her alabaster skin and light hair.

Sabrina, who starred as Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway before the pandemic-related shutdown of all stage productions, appeared to be focused on an object off-camera in the photograph. She had a somewhat dreamy expression on her face.

Her outfit had thin straps over her shoulders. The color was a deep peach, with a tiny print of red and green flowers. Her upper thighs were exposed as the hem of her dress rode up a bit.

On her neck, she wore a thin chain that featured a pearl accent.

Sabrina’s blond hair was blown out straight and full. She wore heavy bangs that were split down the middle and fell to the right and left sides of her face. The length of her tresses fell past her shoulders.

In the second image, the actress stood up so fans could get a better look at her overall fashion.

The dress featured a thin white lace trim at the neckline, with a tiny white bow in the middle.

Her hands were raised as she appeared to push some strands of hair out of her eyes. A manicure that featured ultra-dark nails was seen. The actress appeared to engage the person taking the photo, as she kept her eyes locked on the camera lens.

Fans of the former teen star found the two images to be striking. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“I had the urge to get bangs… I think this is telling me to get bangs,” remarked one person.

“We love a bang movement,” wrote a second follower.

“Stop breaking the internet,” shared a third Instagram user.

“If Sabrina doesn’t win the hottest person award next year I’m throwing hands,” remarked a fourth fan.