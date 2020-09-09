Sofia Jamora Flaunts Booty In Topless New Pics On Instagram

Sofia Jamora shared two updates to her Instagram feed today and unveiled her magazine cover for NUDE. And in her newest three-part photo series, she showed off her figure in a racy, topless outfit.

In the first picture, Sofia stood with her back angled towards the camera and wrapped her arms around herself. The shot was taken from a low vantage point and the angle flattered her curvy booty.

She rocked a pair of black bottoms with a thong cut and a high-rise fit. Moreover, her long, bright yellow gloves popped in the shot.

Sofia’s long wavy hair was hard to miss as she flipped her locks.

The backdrop was completely black save for spots of bright green light.

In the second image, Sofia stood facing the camera and placed her arm strategically over her bare chest. And even though she censored herself, her underboob was still visible.

In addition, the model placed her left hand on her shoulder, and her gloves were on full show. These unconventional accessories featured multi-colored manicured nails in yellow, green, black, and light pink tones. She also sported a pair of yellow sunglasses with an orange tint.

Sofia wore her hair brushed in front of her right shoulder, and her locks looked as voluminous as ever.

The final snap was the odd one out as Sofia sported a completely different outfit — a bright pink bodysuit with a high neckline. She struck the Bambi pose on a white pouf cushion and arched her lower back. She glanced up towards the ceiling and gave a full pout.

Beside her was a shelf with vinyl records and a white lamp.

She gave credit to the people who worked behind the scenes on the photo shoot, including the photographer, Johnny Cinematic.

The update has been live for three hours and it’s received over 147,000 likes so far. Her adoring fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“Are you kidding me,” gushed a follower.

“Holy guacamole INSANE,” exclaimed a second admirer.

“The baddest like HOT ASF,” raved a third devotee.

“You are everything to me,” declared another supporter.

The stunner also tantalized her Instagram followers with another sexy snap that she shared on August 11. That time, she sat on the floor in a tie-dye bikini. The top had flirty tie accents that brought attention to her cleavage, and her tiny bottoms had straps that rested high on her curvy hips. She wore her hair in a slick bun and her bangs framed her face. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and multiple necklaces.