Corinna Kopf Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Loungewear While Posing On A Private Jet

On Monday, August 24, social media sensation Corinna Kopf uploaded a sizzling snap for her 4.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the YouTuber, who has over 1.74 million subscribers on her channel, posing on a private jet with her dog, Carl. She sat with her knees bent on what appears to be a bed adorned with numerous pillows and a brown blanket. Two bottles of Fiji water can be seen in the background.

Corinna held onto her canine companion, who was slightly blurred indicating that he had been moving when the picture was taken. She tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Corinna sizzled in revealing loungewear that featured a black low-cut camisole with lace detailing. She paired the top with what seemed to be tiny black shorts, although the garment was not entirely visible in the shot. Her incredible curves and lean legs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model also sported an unzipped black jacket that had slid off her shoulders and a pair of white ankle socks. As for jewelry, she wore a layered necklace, a ring, and what looked like a silver watch.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in a deep middle part.

In the caption of the post, Corinna made reference to both her pajamas and the private jet.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[Y]ou’re so photogenic… like how?” wrote one fan, adding a star-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are very beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Cute,” remarked another admirer, along with two red heart emoji.

“Absolute babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Corinna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this month, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy lavender swimsuit. That post has been liked over 900,000 times since it was shared.