Chiara Ferragni Stuns In Blue Bikini While She Hangs Out With Her Son

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured thousands of fans’ hearts around the world when she posted some new snapshots on Wednesday, August 19. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the content with her 20.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 33-year-old was photographed both indoors and outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of five photos. Chiara took center stage in the first photo of the series, but was joined by her baby boy in the subsequent images. The two exuded both happy and playful vibes as they smiled and played while in a swimming pool.

Her blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail that cascaded down her back.

Still, it was her flawless figure that stole the show, as she displayed her curves in a fashionable ensemble.

The model’s bikini top was a sky blue and featured a bandeau-style body. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure and exposed a great deal of cleavage. She paired the top with a pair of white shorts in the first image only. The shorts, which looked to be made out of denim, especially helped highlight her slim core.

In the following images, Chiara teamed the top with matching bikini bottoms. The briefs featured a low-rise cut that showcased her hips and derriere.

She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses and a few accessories, including two necklaces, a ring, and a watch.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean where she has been vacationing for a few weeks.

The slideshow was quickly met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 161,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 200 followers also headed to the comments section to praise the model on her body, good looks, and bathing suit.

“So beautiful Chiara,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“Stunning, stupendous,” a second admirer added.

“What a beautiful baby boy,” a third follower chimed in, complimenting the stunner’s toddler.

“Super cool,” a fourth, romantic individual declared, following the compliment with a blue heart emoji.

Chiara has taken to Instagram to share numerous stunning photos of herself while on vacation. Just on August 15, she wowed fans when she sported a floral print bikini while poolside once more, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post proved to be quite popular, having received more than 350,000 likes so far.