Larsa Pippen Sizzles In A Black One-Piece Swimsuit With A Leopard-Print Cover-Up

Reality television star Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling update in which she looked beach-ready. She rocked an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand’s page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers wanted to get the look.

Larsa stood on a concrete area with a wrought iron railing to her right, which she rested one hand on. A few plants were scattered around her, and the beach was visible off in the distance. The ocean stretched out to the horizon and the sky above was a vibrant shade of blue without a cloud in sight.

Larsa had one foot flat on the ground beneath her and the other balanced on a low concrete edge along the walkway. She flaunted her tantalizing curves in a black one-piece swimsuit with a low-cut neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The swimwear had high-cut sides that stretched over her voluptuous hips and a low-cut style at the arms, so plenty of her hourglass shape was on display.

Her curvaceous figure looked incredible in the sexy swimsuit with a simple silhouette, and she finished off the look by layering an animal-print cover-up over top of it. The cover-up featured sleeves that extended just below her elbows, and had a loose fit, draping over her body without clinging too tightly. The front was open so that plenty of her one-piece was visible. The hem of her cover-up came to her thighs, and she finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Larsa’s long locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, and she had a simple pair of stud earrings in her ears. Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 18,100 likes within 17 hours. It also racked up 211 comments from her eager audience.

“Leopard print always a winner,” one fan wrote, loving Larsa’s beach attire.

“Always great looking. Keep up the good work,” another follower added.

“Hottie!” one fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Nothing like a relaxing Saturday to wash away the week! Enjoy!” another follower commented.

