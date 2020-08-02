Kindly Myers Cooks In The Kitchen Wearing Nothing But A Hot Pink Bikini

Kindly Myers heated up Instagram on Sunday morning when she posted yet another racy snap of herself showing off her enviable curves. The model got steamy for the camera as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was cooking in her kitchen.

In the sexy snap, Kindly looked hotter than ever as she posed in a hot pink bikini. The top fit tightly around her ample chest and put her muscled arms and shoulders in full view.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her round booty and long, lean legs. The suit also accentuated her petite waist, flat tummy, and killer abs.

Kindly stood in her kitchen as she bent over the counter and arched her back. She had one knee bent and both of her hands on resting in front of her. She looked over her shoulder with a sassy expression on her face.

In the background, some spices, a coffee maker, and a potted plant were all visible as sun streamed through a nearby window over the sink.

Kindly wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long, golden locks in tight waves that were pushed over her shoulder.

Kindly currently boasts more than 2 million followers on the social media app. Many of those fans made quick work of showing their love for the pic by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous in Pink,” one follower gushed.

“Hey good lookin, what you got cookin? You’re Gorgeous!” another stated.

“The Queen of beach bodies,” remarked a third person.

“You are insanely hot and pretty and cute and sweet. I love your bathing suit and the way you fit into it. Just stunning my dear girl,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her sport some revealing outfits in her online snaps. She’s often photographed in skimpy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a racy red string bikini with daring cutouts. That post also proved to be very popular among her followers. To date, it has raked in more than 24,000 likes and over 500 comments.