Liz Katz Sports Skimpy Black Bikini In Catwoman-Inspired Cosplay

On Tuesday, July 28, American cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her dressed as the Batman character, Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman.

In the photo, the 32-year-old posed in what appeared to be a pool, with her lower body submerged in the water. She stood with her legs spread and her back arched, as she gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

Her revealing costume featured a black string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. The low-rise bottoms also accentuated her curvaceous hips. In order to look more like the antihero, Liz also sported a black vinyl cat mask with white stitching, similar to what Michelle Pfeiffer wore in the 1992 film Batman Returns. She finished off the look with elbow-length clawed leather gloves and a sparkling belly button ring.

The photo seemed to have been snapped at an earlier date, as Liz is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that she was photographed in water. She also tagged the Los Angeles-based boudoir photographer, Rey Trajano, insinuating that he took the picture.

The post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Quite a few of Liz’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! You’re such a beautiful woman from head to toes [sic],” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re absolutely perfect,” added a different devotee.

“Wow that’s smoking hot,” remarked another follower, along with a string of fire emoji.

“Wow [you’re] beautiful my dear I [l]ove you so,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the cosplayer.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer has a tendency to dress as popular characters from movies, television shows, comic books, and video games. She seems to have a particular fondness for Selina Kyle. Last week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a different Catwoman costume that consisted of a black mesh bodysuit, a choker necklace, and leather boots. That post has been liked over 69,000 times since it was shared.