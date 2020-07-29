Joy Philbin & Daughters Share Statement After Regis’ Death, Praise His Warmth, Sense Of Humor, & Storytelling

Joy Philbin and her daughters have now shared some sentiments publicly about their husband and father Regis Philbin days after his death at the age of 88. The beloved television personality passed away last Saturday in Connecticut of heart disease.

As People detailed, the couple was married for 50 years. The couple had two daughters together, Joanna and Jennifer “J.J.,” and now all three ladies are sharing some thoughts about their beloved patriarch’s passing.

“He let everyone into his life,” they said in a statement.

They thanked all of Regis’ fans and admirers for their incredible support over the span of the iconic entertainer’s six-decade career. As soon as word of his passing emerged, fans who had followed his career took to social media to mourn his loss together. This statement was the first time that Regis’ wife, and the daughters they shared, had spoken out about this devastating loss.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the release from Regis’ loved ones noted.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Anybody who followed the entertainer throughout his career, particularly his years on his daytime show, were familiar with the names of Joy, Joanna, and J.J. Beginning with when he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford, and throughout his years he sat alongside Kelly Ripa, Regis told many stories about the women and he was clearly a proud husband and dad.

This release made it abundantly clear that he was held in high regard by them as well.

“He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way. It made his audience feel like they were right alongside him — because they were,” they detailed.

It does not appear that any of the Philbin ladies are currently frequent users of any public social media pages. Many of Regis’ former colleagues throughout the entertainment world have spoken out over the past few days to publicly mourn his passing. However, this is the first that Regis’ ladies have opened up to anyone beyond their private circle of loved ones.

Kelly and Kathie Lee have released loving statements about their relationships with Regis, as have others who had grown close to the entertainer like Lola Consuelos as well as Cassidy and Cody Gifford. Regis often visited the crew of The View, and some of them spoke out about their heartbreak over his death too.

At some point, Joy, Joanna, and J.J. may do or say more publicly regarding the loss of their family patriarch. For now, though, this touching statement provided some touching notes that fans surely appreciated.