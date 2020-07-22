Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Ripped Daisy Dukes And A Mesh Swimsuit As Her Dune Buggy Gets Towed

JLo showed off her curves and her toned legs during a trip to the beach.

Jennifer Lopez seriously sizzled this week when she was spotted by paparazzi in a pair of denim short-shorts over a white mesh swimsuit. The 50-year-old actress and singer once again looked years that her age as she showed off her glowing tan and world-famous curves during a trip to Mecox Beach in Bridgehampton, New York, on Tuesday, July 21.

In the candid new photos that can be seen via The Daily Mail, the “Medicine” singer looked every inch the superstar during her beach day as she spent some time with her two kids, 12-year-old twins Emme and Max.

The star — who recently wowed in a pair of skintight leggings when she rode around Miami a bike with no seat — proudly showed off her enviable curves in her summer ensemble.

Her light blue Daisy Dukes were rolled up slightly at the bottom and perfectly highlighted her uber-toned legs. They also featured a large rip just below her left hip and finished pretty high on her thighs to show off plenty of skin.

Jennifer rocked the skimpy bottoms over a white bathing suit which plunged a little low at the chest. The halterneck design fastened around her neck and featured mesh panels on either side of her torso. The candid photos showed that her one-piece was also backless, aside from a fastening just below her shoulder blades.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

JLo kept things casual on her feet as she hit the sand with her kids and opted for simple flip flops on her feet.

The star also appeared to keep her hair natural as her gorgeous locks were voluptuous and curly, pretty similar to the look she rocked when she played no nonsense cop Harlee in Santos the NBC drama Shades of Blue.

Jennifer stayed safe amid the ongoing pandemic by sporting a black mask over her nose and mouth and also protected her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

The site claimed that JLo, her two kids, and her entourage arrived to the beach in three dune buggies, but the vehicles were allegedly towed due to parking restrictions. The actor was photographed on her phone as she appeared to try to fix the issue.

And it seems as though Daisy Dukes are the ageless beauty’s go-to look as she continues to spend her summer with her family, including her husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier this month, she flaunted her toned legs in another set of denim short-shorts when she cycled around East Hampton during a bike ride with her fiancé. That time, she rocked the denim number with a backless black top tank top.