Kaia Gerber Stuns Instagram Fans On Cover Of ‘Vogue Japan’ In Sheer Black Lace

Genetically-blessed model Kaia Gerber wowed her 5.7 million Instagram fans on Monday night with a photo of the upcoming cover of Vogue Japan. The famous daughter of stunning supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was glammed-up and rocking a vampy vibe in the image, which apparently will hit stands in September 2020.

The post garnered just shy of 25,000 likes in less than half an hour after it was uploaded.

Kaia wore a sheer black halter-style bustier with tulle and lace embellishments. The body of the garment dipped low in the back, revealing one of her many tattoos, and had wide seams resembling the boning of a corset sewn in.

The top half of the piece resembled an underwire bra. Lacy cups covered her pert breasts and a decorative tulle ruching encircled her slender neck and finished beneath her bust. The front was a low-cut ‘V’ in the center and left the pale, smooth skin of her decolletage bare.

Her black leggings gave the appearance of being painted on, and seemingly constructed out of a sturdy and shiny PVC that left little to the imagination.

Light reflected off the surface, drawing the viewer’s eye to the definition of her narrow hip bone. The stylishly high waist ended just below her ribs and was accessorized with a wide belt.

She completed the look with chunky abstract studs in her ears and a thick linked choker.

Her chin-length brunette hair was swept back over one ear and flipped over to the other side, framing her delicate features with sexy, tousled waves.

She gave the camera a sultry squint, her chocolate brown eyes strikingly defined. Her long lashes were visible beneath her arched, perfectly groomed brows. Well-balanced light sculpted Kaia’s high cheekbones. Her lips were a vibrant ruby red.

Her look popped off of the blank white backdrop, referring to both her appearance and her gaze.

Kaia stood with her right side facing the camera and her back arched. She dropped her chin slightly and turned her head to engage with the photographer. One leg was in front of the other, her slight weight seemingly evenly balanced.

Her shoulders were thrown back and she draped both arms straight behind her, forearms resting on the round curve of her derriere.

Kaia’s Instagram friends and fans were quick to leave congratulatory comments of the post. Fellow model Charlotte Lawrence was one of the first of hundreds of followers to express her adoration.

“baby girl,” Charlotte declared.

“beautiful!!!!!!!” she followed up the first comment a moment later.