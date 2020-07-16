Morgan Ketzner Soaks Up Some Sun In A Sexy Pink Cupped Bikini In Miami

Morgan Ketzner sported a sexy little bikini in the most recent Instagram upload that was published to her feed. The model flaunted her killer curves while she served up a sultry look for the camera. In the geotag, she revealed that she was hanging out in Miami, Florida when the picture was taken.

In the racy snap, Morgan looked hotter than ever as she rocked the skimpy pink cupped bikini. The top boasted a white floral print and fit snugly around her chest as it showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that put her ample cleavage in the spotlight.

The matching bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hip as they accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display.

Morgan sat on an outdoor wooden lounge chair with a white padded cushion. She placed one hand in front of her and her other off to the side as she pulled one of her legs in close to her body. The other foot hung off of the chair as she arched her back and pushed her hip out. The model also tilted her head and gave a piercing glare into the camera as she flaunted her bronzed, glowing tan.

In the background of the pic, other furniture pieces, as well as a large blue umbrella could be seen. Her black sandals laid on the ground behind her as as large tree gave off a bit of shade.

Morgan wore her long, sandy blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the loose strands in waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over the tops of both of her shoulders.

The model currently has over 480,000 followers on her account. Many of those fans made short work of sharing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 7,600 likes with in the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave 400-plus comments.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower declared.

“Perfect beauty,” another wrote.

“Steaming hot Morgan. Awesome,” a third comment read.

“Sizzling,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently delighted her adoring fans when she posed in a tiny white ruffled top with sheer sleeves and a pair of curve-hugging Daisy Dukes as she posed on a farm. To date, that post has racked up more than 7,200 likes and over 380 comments.