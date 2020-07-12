Jasmine Sanders Stuns In Skimpy Top & Matching Bikini Bottoms In A Pool

Jasmine Sanders kept the summer vibes rolling on her Instagram feed today with a new, two-part photo series of herself in a skimpy blue top and matching bikini bottoms. She was photographed at the pool and exuded lots of flirty vibes.

In the first shot, she stood facing the camera straight on and crossed her right leg in front. She tugged at her bottoms’ strap with her right hand and raised her other hand in the air. She also tilted her head to the side and pursed her lips for a coy look.

Her light blue shirt had short sleeves and an open front that was embellished with two front-tie accents that she made into bows. It called attention to her cleavage, and she wore it with light blue thong bikini bottoms. These had an extremely low waistline with thin straps that rested high on her hips. The tag revealed that the outfit was from PrettyLittleThing.

Jasmine wore her hair slicked back into a casual messy bun, and her makeup application appeared to include shimmery eyeshadow with a purple tone, blush, and glossy bright light pink lipstick. She also accessorized with many gold pieces, including multiple necklaces, a bracelet on her left wrist, and multiple rings.

In the second photo, the stunner stood with both of her hands on the side of her head. She parted her lips again with a hint of a smile, and was seemingly enjoying her pool.

Behind her were two yellow pool floaties, and the bright sunlight lit up the green hedges and the outdoor seating area.

The update is racking up likes by the minute, and it’s garnered lots of compliments form her followers so far.

“Yess gorgeous @goldenbarbie wow d*mnn,” gushed a devotee.

Others took note of her outfit.

“Baby blue is your color,” declared a second admirer.

“Blue looks so good on you,” echoed a third social media user.

“Aye’ thats not badd together!! This fasho took u bac a few years! Maybe 88′ 89′ round there!!” suggested another fan.

In addition, Jasmine showcased her physique in another bikini yesterday, that time opting for a neon pink thong bikini. She was filmed spraying herself and adjusting her swimsuit and also wore a black mask for the occasion. She mentioned masks in the caption, although many of her followers seemed distracted by her trim figure and bare booty. She also wore her hair in tight braids that she brushed into a half-ponytail for the occasion.