Lauren Drain Slays In String Bikini While Teasing Her Summer Challenge

Former nurse and fitness trainer Lauren Drain took to her popular Instagram account on July 5 to share another bikini-clad shot with her adoring fans. Even though the photo was added to her page only a few hours ago, it’s already causing quite a stir.

The sexy new update captured Lauren posed in an all-white room. A geotag in the image indicated that she was in Santa Monica, California. Not much of the space could be seen aside from a pillar on Lauren’s side and a plain wall that was slightly out of focus. Lauren captured her audience’s attention as she stood directly in the center of the photo. The fitness model gazed into the camera with her big, blue eyes and flashed a glimpse of her pearly whites. She used her hands to tug at each side of her bottoms.

She commanded attention in a skimpy string bikini that highlighted her athletic figure. The swimwear boasted an evergreen hue that complemented her bronze complexion perfectly. The top had triangular cups and a small band on the bottom that helped push up her cleavage. Its thin straps stretched over her chiseled arms, and her decolletage was entirely bare. On her lower-half, Lauren opted for a pair of revealing string bottoms. The sides of the garment were like floss and showed off her strong stems while the front hit low on her pelvis and helped draw attention to her defined abs. The image was cropped below her knees, but fans were still treated to a generous view of Lauren’s figure.

The fitness coach did not add any jewelry to her swimwear. She styled her long, blond locks with a side-part and loose waves spilled over her chest and back. Lauren’s look included a beautiful application of makeup, and it looked like she wore defined brows that matched the color of her roots and brushed her cheeks with a light pink blush and a layer of highlighter. The former nurse also added what appeared to be a bright pink gloss to her plump pout.

In the caption, Lauren shared with fans that she’s 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds, and she’s going to kick off her mid-summer fitness challenge in three weeks.

The model’s fans have been far from shy about showing their appreciation for the sexy snapshot. The post has amassed over 22,000 likes and 166 comments in less than 24 hours.

“Looking beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan complimented alongside a single flame emoji.

“Wow baby very sexy body,” another social media user added.

“You look absolutely amazing,” a third follower pointed out.