Madison Bailey Stuns In Black Bikini During Beach Trip With Her Girlfriend

The 'Outer Banks' star revealed that her photo was snapped in Laguna Beach.

Madison Bailey flaunted her fantastic figure in a flirty bikini during a beach trip with her girlfriend. On Sunday, the 21-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her swimsuit with her 2.7 million followers, and her snapshot received an outpouring of praise.

Madison’s Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline previously made waves by rocking a green bikini during a boat outing with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes. Madison tagged her own significant other in her post, but her girlfriend wasn’t pictured with her. She was seemingly behind the camera.

Madison was photographed wearing a black two-piece that featured a white speckled pattern. Her trendy ruched top boasted a keyhole detail in the center of the bust. The garment also had a wide scoop neck and thin spaghetti straps. Madison’s adjustable bottoms featured twin straps on both sides. She wore the top bands pulled up high on her hips. The bottom straps were positioned a few inches lower.

The swimsuit’s unique double-strap design accentuated Madison’s hips while elongating her toned legs. Meanwhile, her bottoms’ ruched triangle front dipped down low to showcase her flat midsection. The actress revealed that she got her bathing suit from Blackbough Swim by tagging the brand.

Madison wore her thick dark curls down. It looked like her photo was snapped just as she was tossing her hair back with her right hand. She appeared to have on little makeup or none at all. Either way, her face looked flawless. Her skin also had a gorgeous glow that was enhanced by the natural sunlight.

Madison wasn’t standing far from the tide. Her footprints were visible in the damp sand that surrounded the area where she posed with her left foot out in front of her. Her toes were pointed, and it looked like they were partially buried in the sand.

The background of Madison’s photo included crashing waves and a blue sky with a few small scattered clouds. She tagged the location of the snapshot as Laguna Beach.

Since she initially shared the bikini photo on her Instagram page, Madison’s followers have liked it over 231,000 times. The snap also inspired her admirers to share over 1,000 messages in the comments section.

“Yes Ariana, God is a woman…” read one response to her post.

“I wanna be this beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Oh my god so pretty,” a third remark read.

Madison’s girlfriend, Mariah Linney, also commented on her post.

“Sugar butt,” she wrote, adding two smiling cat with heart-eyes emoji.

As reported by People, Madison introduced her fans to her girlfriend last month after coming out as pansexual. Mariah is a basketball player at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.