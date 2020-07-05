Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Thong Bikini

In her latest Instagram update, brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 680,000 Instagram followers with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a bright yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.

Kelsie didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she appeared to be outside on an outdoor lounger or mattress positioned underneath a beige canopy providing a bit of shade from the sun. A pale pink towel was positioned underneath her body, and a gray-and-white striped pillow was visible towards the corner of the frame. The focal point, however, remained Kelsie’s tantalizing curves.

She didn’t tag a brand in the picture or caption revealing where the bikini was from, but it fit her curves to perfection. The bikini top was a simple string bikini top with triangular cups and strings that tied around her neck. Kelsie was stretched out on her stomach, so not much of the front of the swimsuit was visible in the shot, but the pose still showcased a serious amount of cleavage.

Kelsie had one elbow on the lounger beneath her, resting her temple against the palm of her hand, and the other slim arm was extended towards the camera, presumably to take the snap.

Kelsie paired the skimpy bikini top with an equally skimpy pair of thong bikini bottoms. The bottoms consisted of little more than a triangular patch of yellow fabric that was secured with thin yellow strings stretching over her hips. Her pert posterior was on full display in the look, and she went barefoot, with her legs bent and her feet up in the air.

Kelsie’s brunette locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, with a few strands escaping to frame her face. Though she was lounging in a bikini, she had a full glam face of makeup on. Kelsie had what looked like a pink gloss on her plump pout, bold brows to frame her piercing eyes, and a subtle smoky eye look that accentuated her gorgeous gaze.

Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 3,200 likes and 162 comments within one hour.

“Nice photo, Kelsie, have a great Sunday,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“You are incredible,” another follower added.

“Your face is beautiful, your look is beautiful, your lips are beautiful and your body is wonderful. Your beauty is complete,” another wrote, showering Kelsie with compliments.

“What a gorgeous woman,” another follower remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie posted a snap in which she appeared to be on the opposite side of the same pool area, as a canopy was visible in the shot. She was partially immersed in the pool as she flaunted her tantalizing curves in a skimpy blue bikini.