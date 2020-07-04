Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off The Results Of Her ‘Bandaid Butt Lift’ In New Bikini Pic

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has never been shy about her plastic surgery journey. Her latest upload is further proof of that as she flaunted her booty to her 1.1 million Instagram followers to showcase the results of her recent “bandaid butt lift.”

According to the reality star, she still has another session or two left before she gets her butt exactly how she wants it, be but is very happy with the lift so far. Aside from some mild bruising, she looks forward to getting her booty just right. She credited John Paul Tutela M.D. for the surgery and recommended that any of her followers seeking a similar treatment should check him out.

In her caption, she also jokingly apologized for her messy bedroom as she was getting ready for the beach when she paused to take the snap. She added a few playful peach emoji to her message along with some booty-related hashtags.

The picture showed Angelina wearing a strappy nude bathing suit with a halter top. She turned her backside to her mirror and used her iPhone to take a quick selfie of her backside.

Angelina may have been getting ready for a beach trip, but she did not let that stop her from adding some glam to her look. She appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the photo, including freshly contoured cheeks, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. Her sleek dark hair also looked like it may have been straightened as it fell in a perfect curtain down her backside.

Aside from flaunting her derrière, Angelina also gave her fans a glimpse of her sideboob, as her top did not cover her entire chest. Several of her tattoos were also on display.

As a final touch, Angelina added an American flag photo frame to her image, seemingly in the spirit of Independence Day.

It did not take long for Angelina’s many fans to notice her post and let her know how much they appreciated the shot. It quickly racked up close to 19,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Tutela commented on the image, writing, “Wow!!!!! Looking amazing already.”

Angelina’s husband, Chris Larangeira, also commented to point out her upper thigh tattoo, which he designed for the 34-year-old on the MTV reality show How Far Is Tattoo Far?

“Wait… those tattoos we got were real?? F*CK!!” he joked, inserting a facepalm emoji into his message.

A fan responded to Chris, saying that the tattoo actually looked good in that spot. Angelina agreed with them in the responses.