Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Almost Lost Everything’ Early In Her Career Due To Overspending

Kelly Rowland recently admitted she fell victim to reckless spending when she first rose to fame.

The singer, actress and businesswoman has been in the entertainment industry for almost two decades and said she had to learn multiple lessons along the way. According to Page Six, Rowland revealed during an interview with her pastor, Erwin McManus, that she was struggling financially while she was in Destiny’s Child. Although the pop group was making a significant amount of income, Rowland said she “almost lost everything” while she was trying to maintain a lavish lifestyle to impress her fans and loved ones. Some of the posh items Rowland remembered spending money on were her wardrobe, cars and her home.

“I was ‘rich broke,'” Rowland said. “And I will never forget having this moment … I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just don’t know what to do.’ ”

Chris Hyde / Getty Images

Rowland continued to say that her friend suggested she donate to the church she was attending at the time. Against her business manager’s wishes, the “Motivation” singer sent as much as she could in hopes that her life would turn around. Soon after, Rowland said she noticed her finances and her life began to improve each time she would give a gift to the church.

In addition to giving back to her church community, Rowland has also immersed herself in other ventures that have seemingly been profitable for her. After Destiny’s Child officially disbanded in the mid-2000s, Rowland reached international fame through her solo career. She also began her acting career by working on films like Freddy Vs. Jason, Think Like A Man, The Seat Filler and Love By the 10th date. Additionally, Rowland recently used her love of fitness to launch a collection with Fabletics. The line launched back in January to kick-off the new year and was inspired by the sun’s golden hour, per PR Newswire. In a statement, Rowland shared how she wanted the athleisure line to add to her love of fitness and style.

“I love how beautiful and luxe this capsule looks and feels. I’m all about embracing your natural curves and being proud of your body, and I think all women will feel amazing in these pieces,” Rowland said. “When I wear this collection, I feel like I’m always walking in my best light and know I can take on anything with confidence.”

The singer has also grown as a woman since coming into the spotlight years ago. In 2014, she married her manager, Tim Weatherspoon. She and Weatherspoon share a son together-Titus Jewell, 5.