Latina Bombshell Camila Bernal Flaunts Hourglass Figure In White Lingerie

Camila Bernal showed off her enviable figure to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 25, with a new post that saw her sporting a racy lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed the Latina bombshell lying on a bed covered in a white duvet and decorated with a black-and-white throw pillow. She was on her stomach facing a large glass window that overlooked a city view, including a couple of high-rise buildings. It appeared to be a bright, sunny day, which let in natural lighting. The photographer was near Bernal’s feet, capturing her whole body and focusing in on her legs and booty. Bernal had one leg outstretched and the opposite knee bent closer to her torso. She propped her upper body up on her elbows, showcasing her strong shoulder.

Bernal sizzled in a two-piece lingerie set made of white fabric and lace, which contrasted with her tan complexion. It included a pair of bottoms that were so tiny they were barely visible on her curvy body. A bit of its waistband could be seen high on her low back, leaving her derriere fully on display. She paired it with a matching bra that clasped in the back. The back strap was made of see-through lace with some designs and the front of the top was not visible in the picture either.

Bernal wore her dark brown hair styled down in silky straight strands that fell over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on the mattress.

In the caption, she urged her fans to click on the link in her bio for exclusive content. The post has garnered more than 11,800 likes and upwards of 160 comments within just one hour of going live. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their reaction to the racy photo in a host of languages, particularly Spanish, English and Portuguese.

“That is a pretty view gorgeous,” one user wrote, pairing the words with a couple of blue heart emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” replied another admirer.

“Spectacular lady.. best body on the planet.. dream of millions of guys,” a third one chimed in.

“Absolutely fantastic omg super gorgeous,” added a fourth fan.

Bernal often flaunts her curves on her Instagram feed, particularly her signature backside. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another post in which she rocked a skimpy two-piece bathing suit. The suit was bright orange and included a triangle top with spaghetti straps. It had a matching bottom with a thong back and thin straps that were tied high over her curvaceous hips. In the caption, she told her fans that her grandmother took the snaps.