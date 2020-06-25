‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Marissa Lucchese Shows Off Body In New Instagram Pic

A Double Shot at Love star Marissa Lucchese showed off her fine form in a new Instagram upload where she posed at a restaurant called Kyma in her hometown of Long Island, New York. The photo of the reality television personality was snapped in front of a decorative wall. She stood out against the backdrop wearing a lovely pastel-colored dress and sandals.

Marissa wore a strapless candy-colored confection that clung to her body in all the right places. The dress was tie-dyed in a pink, yellow, and blue pattern. The short number stopped at mid-thigh, showing off Marissa’s legs right down to her feet, which were clad in sparkly shoes.

Marissa styled her dark hair straight and down in the photo. Some of her tresses were secured away from her face with a hair tie, while the rest draped over her shoulders. She positioned her body with her right hip jutted out and her left foot raised on her toes, making her leg look longer. Marissa held a drink with what appeared to be a piece of citrus fruit attached to the rim of the glass, and her left hand was placed on her inner thigh.

She wore what appeared to be two gold necklaces, one shorter and one that hung into her cleavage. She sported a watch on her left wrist and a ring on the middle finger of her left hand.

Marissa positioned herself in front of a decorated wall that was backlit with a pink hue. Inset niches were set into the wall, each lit from the bottom up with a small light.

Although she did not make it as a finalist during the first season of the MTV series, Marissa is having a good time as she reunites with Jersey Shore stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, as well as several of her former roommates and three male newcomers for Season 2 of the series. She co-stars alongside Maria Elizondo, Derynn Paige, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Nikki Hall, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya, as well as Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd. The group lives and works together in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans loved the pic and shared their sentiments regarding the image in its comments section.

“Wow, what a beautiful human,” said one Instagram user of Marissa’s photo.

“That dress is cuuutteeee,” remarked a second fan.

“Love your hair, that outfit is fire,” stated a third follower.