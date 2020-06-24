Rita Ora Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Red Lace Bra & Unbuttoned Pants: ‘Can’t Find My Bikini’

Rita Ora took to Instagram to treat fans with a number of sizzling hot new photos of herself.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a semi-sheer red lace bra that displayed her decolletage, toned stomach, and large tattoo inked on the side of her body. The British celebrity paired the ensemble with lilac pants, which she left unbuttoned. Ora accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and small gold hoop earrings. She styled her blond-and-brunette hair up but left the front to frame out her face. Ora kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and appeared to have applied a bold red lip, mascara, and eyeliner for her makeup application.

The 29-year-old posted three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was snapped sitting outdoors in the sunny weather on a wooden chair from the thighs-up. The entertainer rested both elbows on the arms and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Ora was captured in the same position. However, she tilted her head to the right and looked down slightly, which helped showcase a hint of her side profile.

In the third and final frame, Ora was photographed from the side from a higher angle. She looked up at the camera lens with a smile while resting her hand on her stomach.

For her caption, Ora admitted that she opted for this ensemble because she couldn’t find her bikini.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 325,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“Such a stunner omg, ur so beautiful inside and out,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You’re always the most beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“You are such an inspiration, a great role model, and a true icon. You are one in a million and such a blessing to us all,” remarked a third fan.

“Never mind, you still look… well…sensational!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer posed in a cropped gray hoodie for the latest JD campaign. Ora completed the outfit with black skintight Adidas shorts and white lace-up Adidas sneakers. She rocked acrylic nails with different colorful designs on each nail and seemingly went for a natural look that included mascara and lipstick. Ora her hair up and showed off the large rose tattoo on her hand.