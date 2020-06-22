Sofia Vergara Stuns In White One-Piece Swimsuit For Mykonos Throwback

Sofia Vergara delighted her legion of fans with another scorching update added to her Instagram feed last night. The post consisted of three images that saw the Modern Family star in sexy attire.

The first shot in the series captured Sofia soaking up some vitamin D. She did not use a geotag that shared her location, but instead, she revealed to fans that she was in Mykonos in the caption. The access also mentioned that the images were throwbacks. The mother-of-one was seated on a lounger covered by a gray towel, and at her back were several tiki huts and chairs filled with fellow vacationers also catching some rays.

The actress stunned in a white one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her curves. The piece had triangular cups and thin straps that left her shoulders and arms bare. The bottom of the cups was connected to a piece of knit fabric that clung to Sofia’s trim tummy and exposed her tanned sides. Only a small portion of her legs was visible in the image, but her fans were thrilled with the glimpse that they received.

She styled her caramel-dyed tresses with a middle part, and her hair waved messily in the wind. She looked to be wearing a minor application of makeup that likely included defined brows and pink lipstick.

The second and third images showed Sofia in a white dress. The piece was simple yet elegant and had a row of buttons between her breasts. The garment boasted a floral lace pattern around her chest and ribs while the rest was constructed of cotton.

Sofia wore her hair in the same style as she did for the swimsuit-clad shot, but she appeared to add a little more makeup, including blush on her cheekbones. Her Grecian look also included a pair of silver hoop earrings and a gold watch to match.

As of this writing, the post has almost been live on her account for 24 hours, and it’s earned a ton of attention from fans. Over 451,000 have double-tapped the image while an additional 2,400 left comments. Many Instagrammers let Sofia know that they are huge fans, while countless others commented on her figure.

“You look the same, I swear you are aging backward,” one follower commented with a single red heart.

“You are so gorgeous,” a second Instagram user added.

“What a wonderfull [sic] image! What a wonderfull [sic] lady! What a lucky man your husband is,” another chimed in, adding a few flames.

“You are just Beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.