Jessica Killings Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Leggings And Sports Bra

Jessica Killings sizzled in a new Instagram update from Friday, June 19, when she teased her 1.9 million fans with a video in which she showed off her new workout clothes.

The Instagram star posed in front of a mirror at a gym, as exercise balls and other equipment could be seen in the background. According to the geotag, she was working out at the Enrich Fit Gym in Burbank, California. The short clip, taken selfie-style with her iPhone, started by showing Killings with her back turned toward the mirror as she showed off her pert backside. She then turned around to face the camera, giving the viewer a glimpse of her frontal physique.

Killings had on a black workout set that included a pair of skintight leggings made of a thin, but seemingly sturdy, fabric the clung to her body, outlining her toned legs and hips. The yoga pants sat high, hugging her midsection in a way that increased the contrast between her slim waist and curvy booty.

She paired her pants with a matching sports bra with a low-cut neckline that allowed Killing to show off her ample cleavage. The thick straps went over her shoulders, meeting in the back where there was a stylish cutout.

Killings wore her blond highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down in curls that fell onto her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in the video.

In the caption, she revealed that her set is from 1st Phorm’s newest drop and asked her fans whether they felt extra motivated when rocking new workout attire. Within the first hour of going live, the video has been viewed more than 20,100 times, garnering over 11,700 likes and upwards of 180 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to rave about her physique and to share their admiration for Killings.

“Oh hi perfecttttttt sheesh,” one user wrote.

“Omgosh look at your boddddy. Wow. You are toned to the core. Looking good,” replied another admirer.

“You absolute dream lady,” a third fan chimed in.

“Wow girl!! And I also love your hair,” added a fourth fan.

Killings recently delighted her fans with a sexy photo of herself clad in a skimpy bikini. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she sported an all-black two-piece swimsuit for a classic look. It included a triangle-cut top that was quite small, which she teamed with a pair of matching bottoms with medium straps that she wore high on her sides. She completed her style with a black-and-blue plaid shirt that she wore lowered onto her forearms.